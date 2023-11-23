Just In: Three protesting Ugborodo indigenes feared missing over alleged attacks by Naval Officers                                      

Three Ugborodo indigenes involved in the renewed protest against Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL over the perceived non – implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, by the company, have been reported missing somewhere at the bottom of Escravos river in Warri South – West Local Government Area of Delta state.

A leader in Ugborodo Community, Mr. Alex Eyengho, who raised the alarm via an electronic message syndicated in the wee hours of today, Thursday November 23, said the Ugborodo indigenes are missing, due to alleged ” vicious attacks launched by the Commanding Officer ( C.O) in Chevron Nigeria Limited Tank Farm in Ugborodo Community ( Escravos) and his men” on the instruction of a PGPA Boss in Chevron Nigeria Limited as well as other senior officials of the oil and gas major.

Eyengho, had last night, claimed that the Nigerian Navy through the Commanding Officer (C.O) in the Chevron Nigeria Limited Tank Farm in Ugborodo Community, Escravos river in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, vowed to shoot at and kill the peaceful protesters in the area, if they continue with the protest as from 7:00 am today, Thursday, November 23.

Eyengho alleged that the Navy C.O, Olayinka Aliu, made the threat earlier yesterday when he came to address the protesters.

“Let me put it on record that if the ongoing peaceful protest against the manifest acts of illegalities and wickedness of Chevron towards its key host communities, go out of hand, the Navy in the area, under the leadership of Olayinka Aliu, should be held responsible. Apart from the lingering issue of the deliberate non – implementation by Chevron of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in accordance with extant laws and regulations, the peaceful protesters have other existential issues with Chevron.

“We have been informed by multiple sources that Brikinn, Momodu and a few other top officials of Chevron have motivated and compromised C.O Aliu and his men, so that they can descend mercilessly on the peaceful protesters as from tomorrow (November 23, 2023) morning. Let me make it abundantly clear that should anything untoward happen to any of our brothers, sisters, and sisters involved in this peaceful protest and struggle, Brikinn, Momodu and C.O Olayinka Aliu should be held responsible.

“We refuse to be intimidated in our homeland by an international oil company and its security agents.

Chevron must meet the demands of Ugborodo Community and other host communities on the implementation of the PIA and other existential matters. This is one protest that will not come like a flash in the pan. We are determined. We are resolute. It is no retreat, no surrender. We shall not be intimidated by Chevron or the security agencies on this matter. They should be ready to shoot and kill everybody in Ugborodo Community and other host communities who are part of this protest.”