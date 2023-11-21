Just in: Service chiefs, IGP meet Reps for security debate  

The service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, are currently meeting with members of the House of Representatives for a sectoral debate on the nation’s security.

The service chiefs include the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

The service chiefs and IGP were ushered in for the security sectoral debate around 11:26 a.m.

The session is to be held behind closed doors.

The meeting comes after last Thursday’s criticism of the security heads by the lawmakers for sending representatives, who were rejected.

Before the executive session, the service chiefs and IGP took turns outlining the various efforts being made to address the security situation in the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, requested that the National Assembly intervene in enhancing surveillance to cover the backwaters, creeks, and other areas behind the coastline.

According to him, if this is done, oil theft, pipeline vandalization, and illegal refining will be monitored 24 hours a day.

The House of Representatives expressed indignation last week over the absence of the service chiefs and Egbetokun at an interactive session scheduled to be held last Thursday during plenary.

The security heads instead sent representatives.

The week prior, the House had scheduled a sectoral debate with the security chiefs, as it planned to do with other sectors of the country.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, rejected the representation of the security heads and instead postponed the session, following a constitutional point of order.

The House proceeded to reschedule the engagement to Tuesday (today) as the House insisted that the service chiefs must appear at the debate.