Just in: Police confirm arrest of Mr Ibu’s sons, adopted daughter

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two of Mr Ibu’s sons, Daniel and Val and his adopted child Jasmine.

News filtered out on Wednesday evening that Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, ordered their arrests following weeks of social media standoff over signatory to the actor’s account.

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, shared the news on Instagram, alleging that Jasmine and the actor’s sons were arrested and detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos over claims that Jasmine transferred N300 million donated to the ailing actor from his account.

“Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved N300 million out of the account. Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to N300 million,” she wrote.

Mr Ibu’s former manager, Emeka Chochoo also confirmed the arrest, while giving more insight into the reason behind the rest

He said, “‘Yes, they were all invited by the police. I won’t call it arrest; the police invited them over Mr Ibu’s account. However, Val is left out as he knows nothing about what’s been happening. He just returned to the country.”

Vanguard can authoritatively confirm that one of the sons and the adopted child are in police custody at the Force CID, Alagbon, Ikoyi. Lagos.

It would be recalled that Charles Okafor a.k.a Mr Ibu sent out an SOS to the public on his ailing health some months ago, sharing an Access Bank account through his adopted daughter, Jasmine for donations.

The public responded massively, or so it seemed, as the actor underwent seven successful surgeries, with one of his legs being amputated, according to his doctors, to save his life

It also noted that after undergoing the seven successful surgeries, there’s hope for him to survive but still needs financial support from Nigerians.

The news was made public through the veteran actor’s verified Instagram page

The post reads: “Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

Speaking about the nature of his ailment, the actor explained that his doctors told him they might resort to cutting off his leg if he exhausted his options.

Also speaking, his daughter, Jasmine Okafor, stated that Ibu isn’t getting better and has exhausted all his financial resources, hence the public appeal.

Jasmine urged public-spirited individuals to help fly Ibu abroad for better treatment.

However, social media space has been awash with news of infighting among the family members involving the actor’s wife, sons, and adopted daughter over donations garnered on behalf of the veteran actor.