Just in: PDP govs meet Wike over crisis in Rivers

By Omeiza Ajayi

Governors of the People’s Democratic Party PDP on Wednesday embarked on a troubleshooting mission to the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA where they met with the Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike to broker peace between him and his estranged godson, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed led his colleague from Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri and Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang to the meeting.