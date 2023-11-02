Home » News » Senate approves N2.1trn supplementary budget
News

November 2, 2023

Senate approves N2.1trn supplementary budget

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s 2023, N2.1 trillion supplementary budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, hit the gavel announcing the approval after putting the report to a voice vote by Senators.

This was a sequel to the adoption and debate of the report of the Senate Committee on Appropriations during Thursday’s plenary.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Adeola Olamilekan, had laid the committee’s report which was adopted and debated before Akpabio put it to voice vote and Senators across party lines voted in favour.

