Maritime, academic, medical staff unions, others join NLC nationwide strike

Affiliate unions have joined the nationwide strike that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) commenced today.

The NLC released union circulars demonstrating its compliance with the rule on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN), the National Union of Electricity Employees, the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers, and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) are among the unions that have joined the current walkout.

Others include unions including the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP).



The strike comes on the heels of the physical assault NLC National President Joe Ajaero was subjected to in Imo State two weeks ago when he and other NLC members were in the South-East state for a demonstration over “non-payment of salaries and pensions for 44 months and violation of other labour rights”.

The protest was viewed in some circles as an attempt to scuttle the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Following Ajaero’s ordeal, the organised labour called for a nationwide strike beginning today.

However, the National Industrial Court (NIC) restrained them from embarking on the strike action in the wake of the impasse with the Imo State Government.

In spite of the court order, the unions, in a statement on Monday, directed workers nationwide to withdraw their services at midnight.

“In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective midnight today, 13th November 2023,” the unions said in a joint statement.

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.”

While assuring members of further updates about the nationwide strike, organised labour urged them to “remain assured of our commitment to Nigerian workers and people”.

