LASU Student Affairs Dean ousted over certificate racketeering allegations

The Lagos State University, Ojo, has ousted the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko.

This comes on the heels of a report published by an online medium over alleged racketeering that had been going on at the university.

The aforesaid report claimed that a certificate racketeering syndicate sold authentic Lagos State University certificates for anywhere from N2 million to N3 million to interested parties, depending on the intricacy of the course in question.

Speaking with Vanguard on condition of anonymity, a highly placed source confirmed on Wednesday that Olumoko has been removed from office while a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr. Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, has been appointed as the new acting DSA.

The source said, “Yes the DSA has indeed been removed from office; I’m sure an official statement will be issued to that effect soon”

The Lagos State House of Assembly summoned the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Akibu, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the institution’s Senate, and other top staff on Tuesday over extortion and certificate racketeering allegations leveled against the school.

Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the House, asked on Tuesday that the institution’s concerned authorities be invited so that facts concerning the claim can be found for the sake of the school’s reputation.

“I agree that the committee should invite those to be invited to establish facts about the allegation, but we must not because of that destroy our institution’s reputation,” Obasa, an alumnus of the institution, said adding that if anyone is found wanting, such a person should be sanctioned.

Moving the motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Hon. Owolabi Ajani told his colleagues there was a need to invite the Commissioner, the VC and others for the House to unravel the facts behind the allegation.

Vnaguard News