Just in: INEC presents Certificate of Return to Uzodimma

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented a Certificate of Return to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.

The event held at Rockview Hotel Owerri on Friday attracted several dignitaries, including All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains.

Uzodimma was declared the winner of the Imo governorship election on November 11, 2023.

He was reelected for another four-year term after securing the highest number of votes in the election.

The Imo governor received 540,308 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party came in second with 71,503 votes.

The results announced by INEC showed that Uzodimma swept all 27 local government areas of the state.