Just in: INEC issues Certificate of Return to Diri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has issued a Certificate of Return to the Bayelsa State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Douye Diri.

Diri won the state governorship election conducted on November 11.

The Bayelsa State deputy governor and Diri’s running mate, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, also received his certificate of return.

The INEC national commissioner supervising Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa, May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificates of return to Diri and Ewhrudjakpo at the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Media Centre INEC state office, Yenagoa.