IGP announces redeployment of Imo police commissioner

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced plans to redeploy the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Mohammed Barde.

The IGP announced the development at Channels Television’s People’s Townhall on Election Security on Sunday in Abuja.

This is coming a few days before the off-season governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states on November 11, 2023.

“I am aware that there have been allegations on social media against the Commissioner of Police in Imo State but for this election, we are changing the commissioner of police in Imo,” the IGP said.

According to Egbetokun, the purpose of changing the Imo CP is to maintain impartiality, and not because he was found guilty of the charges brought against him.

Recall that the Labour Party had also backed demands for the CP and other officials who were allegedly involved in the recent attack on Ajaero in the state to be immediately redeployed.

On Wednesday, Ajaero was attacked and brutalized while mobilizing workers for a protest over unpaid wages.

The attack on Ajaero has sparked outrage among the Labour Party and its supporters, who are calling for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.