Jumia Nigeria launches 10th Black Friday campaign

Nigeria’s e-commerce platform, Jumia, has announced the launch of the 2023 edition of its Black Friday shopping event.

This year’s campaign, aptly tagged ‘Let Your Pocket Breathe,’ is a declaration of Jumia’s unwavering commitment to helping consumers access quality products at the best prices, even in the face of soaring inflation. Beyond that, it’s an opportunity to empower small and medium-sized enterprises while connecting renowned brands with millions of Nigerian consumers through the online platform.

The campaign, which kicked off November 3, 2023, will run till November 30, 2023. During this month-long shopping event, consumers across Nigeria can expect massive discounts across different product categories, ranging from electronics, phones, fashion, beauty, home appliances, and much more.

In addition, this year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with top brands such as Xiaomi, Diageo, Oraimo, Nivea, Adidas, Haier Thermocool, Pernod Ricard, Chi Limited, Infinix, Tecno, Bacardi, Defacto, LeDrop, Binatone and Itel.

According to Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, We are thrilled to commence our annual Black Friday event, a shopping event that has become a staple in the hearts of Nigerians. We fully understand the constraints faced by today’s consumers – the desire for quality products that are still affordable.

“This year’s theme reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional deals to our cherished consumers, granting them the freedom to enjoy top-tier products and services without straining their finances.

As we embark on the 10th edition of our Black Friday campaign, we are delighted to have partnered with some of the most renowned household brands and small and medium-sized enterprises to deliver the best offers to consumers.”

The Black Friday campaign, now a household name in Nigeria, was first introduced in the country and Africa in 2014 by Jumia. This annual commercial event continues to grow in popularity, playing a pivotal role in promoting nationwide e-commerce adoption. It also reaffirms Jumia’s commitment to providing a convenient and dependable online shopping experience.

Also speaking, Bright Okere, Communication and Strategy Manager, Xiaomi Nigeria, said.”We are delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Black Friday event. We are rolling out the best deals and discounts on a wide range of our products from the Xiaomi series, Xiaomi T series, Redmi Note Series to our Redmi Series.

“We are aware of the current economic challenge in the country, which is why we are offering our customers the best prices and fantastic offers this season. At Xiaomi, we remain committed to providing Nigerians with smart and innovative technology for a better life.”

The campaign will feature Treasure Hunt, Brand Days, Flash Sales and Jumia Games, where consumers can win exciting prizes and get further discounts on several products. In addition, there would be free shipping on a wide range of products to consumers within Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Warri, Benin, Abeokuta, Akure, and Port Harcourt