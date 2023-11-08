Julianna Ritz wins Best Female Artist of the Year at Great Fame Awards

The multi-talented singer and songwriter, Julianna Ritz bagged an award at the 4th edition of the Great Fame Awards; An event orchestrated to honor exceptional talents and achievements in the entertainment and media sector.

At the event, which was held in the ancient city of Benin on the 15th of October, the award of the Best Female Artiste of the Year was presented to Gospel singer Julianna Ritz.

She hails from Edo state and has recorded a good number of singles, and covers, alongside some collaborations over the years. Her EP “THE PATH” which was recently released on different streaming platforms has been a blessing.

Her music has not only uplifted souls but has also been a source of inspiration, bringing healing, a sense of direction and hope to many.

Speaking on the Award, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “I just want to thank God for this award, thanks to the organizers and thank you to everyone that voted for me, God bless you.”

Her passion, dedication and commitment to delivering exceptional music serves as an inspiration to fans alike and aspiring artists and sure hopes to leave a lasting impact in the music scene.