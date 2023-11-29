Judiciary must uphold integrity for democracy to thrive, says Coalition

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of Southwest groups has expressed worry over the judicial system in Nigeria, saying that for democracy to thrive, the judiciary must uphold integrity.

The Coalition comprised of Yoruba youths, civil society organisations (CSOs) non governmental organisation (NGOs), under the aegis of the Yoruba Youth Network (YYN), the Odua Progressive Peoples Assembly (OPPA), the South West Blossom Brigade (SBB), the Odua Youth Frontiers (OYF), the Yoruba Youth Empowerment Forum (YYEF) the Voice of Yoruba Youth (VOYY) and fourteen other youth organizations and CSOs.

The statement signed by Comr. Razak Olukayode for the Coalition of Southwest groups, cautioned against compromising the nation’s judiciary and emphasized the importance of maintaining its independence, transparency, and integrity.

The Coalition raised dust over the Appeal Court rulings on the Kano State Governorship election and called for a review of the judgments.

They said, “In the case of the Kano Governorship election, the ruling of the Court of Appeal has raised doubts about the fairness of the nation’s judiciary and the legitimacy of the electoral process. This ruling severely jeopardizes the expected role of the judiciary as the cornerstone of democracy and justice in any nation.

“We observe that the Court of Appeal decision in the Kano case of Abba v APC has deviated from established principles of electoral jurisprudence regarding the issue of nomination and sponsorship, which falls under the exclusive purview of pre-election matters.

“We emphasize the need for a review of these rulings to ensure that justice is served and the rule of law is upheld. By reevaluating the evidence and legal arguments presented, the Supreme Court can rectify any potential errors made by the Court of Appeal, thereby restoring public faith in the judiciary.

“The review of the Court of Appeal rulings on the Kano governorship elections is not only necessary to rectify potential errors but also to reclaim the threatened integrity of the judiciary. The credibility and impartiality of the judiciary are fundamental to the functioning of a democratic society, as they ensure that citizens have confidence in the legal system”.