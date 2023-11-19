Judgments: Call appeal court Judges to order, group urges Tinubu 

President Tinubu

The Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors Association (ACIPA), has called on President Bola Tinubu to call the Judges of the Court of Appeal to order over what it described as ”controversial judgments” recently delivered on some elections across the nation.

Chairman of the group, Rev. Luke Shehu, made the call in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

He said that the judgments were becoming “a national disgrace”.

Shehu stated that recent appeal court judgments that sacked some members of the national assembly from Plateau were a ”miscarriage of justice”.

He insisted that the president must intervene in oder to restore public confidence in the judiciary “and democracy in general”.

”We wish to use this medium to call on President Bola Tinubu to call our judges to order; they need to be reminded that the judiciary is still the last hope of the common man.

”We also wish to remind our president that the international community is watching while the judiciary is making pronouncements that appear to make a mockery of the process of justice and democracy.

”The votes of millions of Nigerians cannot be thrown away using legal semantics or technicalities.

”Some judicial decisions by some election petition tribunals and appeal courts judges are unacceptable and need to be stopped now.”

Shehu also called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the recent appeal court judgments on Plateau elections toward ensuring that the right thing is done.

He further called on residents of Plateau to unite, devoid of religious and ethnic affiliations, toward the growth and development of the state, adding that only a united force could fight together.

The chairman advised religious leaders to pay attention to building good morals in the society, rather than delving into politics hiding under the guise of spirituality.