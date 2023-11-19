Judgment on Kano poll: We’re challenging ‘robbery’ at Supreme Court —Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has described the Appeal Court judgment, sacking him from office as robbery, saying he would challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.

He said his lawyers have been instructed to approach the apex court to reclaim his “stolen’’ mandate.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, last Friday, nullified the election of Governor Yusuf.

The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, held that Yusuf was not a valid candidate in the gubernatorial election held in the state on March 18, 2023.

It maintained that evidence that was adduced by the parties established that Governor Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, at the time the election was held.

But the governor, while reacting to the development in a video, said

the people of Kano were robbed of their mandate.

His words: “We believe the judgment was unjust to us. Because we know the people of Kano came out en masse to vote for us.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court would return our stolen mandate and address the unjust melted on us.

“I want to assure the people of Kano that it is a temporary matter and in no distant time, the Supreme Court will reclaim our mandate.

“We will not be deterred from the good work we have started in the state.

“We call on people of the state to go about their normal activities as security personnel are on the ground to protect them.’’