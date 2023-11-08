Judges must be trained to understand digital rights – FCT Chief Judge

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf, has advanced reasons why judges should be trained to understand the dynamics of digital rights in the country.

The CJ maintained that such training should be directed towards helping judges gain more understanding of the right to the protection of personal information and data from authorized access, collection and use.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day training program for judges and lawyers on digital rights, which was organised by the Advocates Sans Frontiers, ASF, France, otherwise known as Lawyers Without Borders.

“We live in a digital world, where technology dominates.

“Digital rights encompass other rights as rights to protect one’s thoughts and opinions online, subject to reasonable limitations.

“This includes the freedom to access and share information and ideas without censorship or undue restrictions.

“The digital age has also raised questions about the balance between copyright protection and the fair use of copyrighted materials.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, where the digital realm intertwines with every facet of our lives, the significance of training on digital rights cannot be overstated.

“Training in digital rights can be highly useful for a variety of reasons, as it equips individuals and professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complex landscape of digital technologies, online communication, and the legal and ethical considerations that accompany them.

“The training will also provide an insight into laws and regulations related to digital technologies, including data protection, intellectual property, cybercrime, and internet governance.

“Understanding these laws can help individuals and organizations avoid legal issues and ensure compliance.

“Digital rights training often includes cyber security awareness, which is crucial in protecting oneself and organizations from cyber threats, data breaches, and online harassment.

“Technology has not only ushered in unprecedented opportunities but also exposed the world to new risks and attacks.

“In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, staying informed about digital rights is crucial to adapt to new challenges and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (Al), and blockchain technologies.

“Overall, training in digital rights is essential to ensure that individuals, organizations, and societies can effectively protect their digital freedoms, uphold ethical standards, and navigate the ever-changing digital world responsibly and safely,” Justice Yusuf added.

In her remarks, the Country Director of ASF France, Ms. Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, disclosed that a total of 30 judges and lawyers were shortlisted to participate in the maiden training which she said would be held in the FCT, Kano, Imo and Lagos state.

“We are hoping that by starting this engagement with the judiciary and the legal community, we are contributing to ensure adequate respect and protection of digital rights in Nigeria.

“We believe that human rights that are traditionally protected offline should also be protected and respected online,” the ASF Director added.