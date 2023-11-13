Join Ododo to develop Kogi, Campaign Council urges Ajaka, Dino, others

Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent Campaign Council ICC of the Ododo/Joel Campaign Organization has urged Governorship Candidates of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka and of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Dino Melaye to join hands with the Governor-elect, Ododo Ahmed Usman in moving the state forward.

In a congratulatory message to Ododo and the Deputy Governor-elect, Joel Oyibo, the council’s Director of Media Affairs, Jacob Edi described Ododo’s victory as authoritative going by the number of votes he secured in the keenly contested elections to beat his opponents.

Ododo of the All Progressive Congress, APC, was declared winner of the November 11, 2023 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, having polled 446, 237 votes.

“ICC therefore calls on Ododo’s co-contestants to join hands with the governor-elect to build the state for more progress and development insisting that the interest of the state supersedes any sectional or individual interests.

“ICC commends Governor Yahaya Bello whose untiring efforts brought about a peaceful election against the prediction of political opponents.

“Equally worthy of commendation are the good people of Kogi state who conducted themselves to ensure a violence-free election.

“ICC urges the Governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo, to take urgent steps to unite the state, harness the abundant human and material resources in the state and roll out his plans to develop the state to consolidate on the gains of Governor Bello”, the statement added.