Joewe, a Nigerian artist plans to revive afrobeats

Joewe, famously referred to only by his stage name, is a Nigerian musician and artist who has unveiled his plans to revive Afrobeat in the world.

Recently there were rumors going around the world about the death of Afrobeat and Afrofussion, this well-known artist for his diversified skill in the Afrobeat genre ha promised to bring back the spirit with his called “Afro Lavida,” which somewhat combines elements of Afrobeat, Afrofusion, Afro pop, and Afrotrap.

Hailing from Calabar South in Cross River State, Joewe’s roots can be traced to Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He was inspired by his surroundings and cultural heritage to pursue music as a young child. Despite having a passion for music, Joewe attended Akwa Ibom State University and graduated with a degree in Physics.

Joewe’s discography includes his debut EP, “Kilamitylove,” released on July 7, 2023. The EP, streaming across iTunes, Audiomack, Deezer, Boomplay and more, showcases his ability to seamlessly blend different Afro-centric genres, appealing to a wide range of audiences. With tracks like Signs, Kontrol Me, Sweet Jellof among others, Joewe establishes himself as a distinctive voice in the contemporary Nigerian music scene.

To support “Kilamitylove” and interact with his expanding fan base, Joewe is now taking part in a radio tour. He also looks forward to the publication of the EP’s deluxe edition, which will include more songs that further showcase his artistic development.

Joewe hopes to leave behind a legacy based on his distinctive sound and significant contributions to the Afrobeat genre. He hopes to use his platform to motivate and support other up-and-coming artists by providing a venue for them to share their gifts. He seeks to establish his Afro Lavida sound as a global phenomenon and become known as the creator of a fresh musical movement.