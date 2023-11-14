Job scam: Army alerts public over 2023 fake online recruitment portal

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Nigerian Army (NA) has expressed dismay over the alarming rate of the spread of fake online recruitment information, particularly regarding the Nigerian Army Direct Short Service (DSS) Recruitment Portal for the year 2023.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu warned members of the public against falling prey to fraudsters.

He said, “The Nigerian Army wishes to state that the false online publication is a deliberate fraudulent effort by some unscrupulous persons to mislead the public.

“Considering the damage this fake online publications could do to the psyche of would-be candidates and the general public, it is crucial to clarify that the fake online Direct Short Service Portal 2023, is a scam and should be clearly avoided.

The NA has already set measures in motion to apprehend those behind the fraudulent portal.

“Accordingly, members of the public are enjoined to report any suspicious recruitment portal or activities to the NA.

“The NA will continue to remain committed to ensuring a transparent and credible recruitment process through the NA’s established official channels of communication.

“These channels include, the official Nigerian Army website and social media platforms https://army.mil.ng twitter @HQNigerianArmyFacebook

HQ Nigerian Army and other reputable media outlets.

“It is important to rely on these official sources for accurate and up-to-date information, rather than fall victim of fake recruitment online advertisements.

“Fake recruitment advertisements will inevitably mislead potential candidates and expose them to the vagaries of fraudulent activities of scammers.

“Potential Candidates are particularly urged to take this refutal cum advisory seriously.”