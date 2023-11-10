Japanese varsity appoints Nigerian, Onyeisi as professor

Onyesisi

…says Onyeisi’s effort boosts Japan-Nigeria relationship

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A Japanese citadel of knowledge, Reitaku University, Chiba, Japan, has recognized and honoured Dr Ogbonna Samuel Onyeisi with an appointment as a professor for his efforts in boosting the Japan-Nigeria relationship including the positive impact made on the university.

The Senate of Reitaku University said it was a unanimous decision and approval to appoint him Professor.

Also, for many years, Onyeisi has been a Moraogy Instructor and a Visiting Lecturer at the Hiroike Institute of Education, Japan, which Reitaku University is one of the subsidiary Institutions, established by Dr. Chikuro Hiroike, a famous Japanese Scholar.

According to the Vice President of Student Affairs, Prof. Kaz Horiuchi in a message he sent to Dr.Onyeisi, “Congratulations! It is my pleasure to announce that in the personnel meeting held on Thursday, 23rd September 2023, presided by President Mototaka Hiroike, Chairman of the Board of Reitaku University, your visiting professor status was unanimously approved.”

With the approval of Reitaku University, Dr. Onyeisi, who had spent many years in Japan, and founded the Enugu State Association, Japan and Nigerian Union, Japan, will now be called, “A Professor.”

He has devoted many years in building Nigerian communities in Japan, as the Board of Trustee Member of Nigerian Union, Japan, the President, Nigerian in Diaspora, NIDO, Japan, Chairman, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Japan Chapter, and Founder and Chairman, Enugu State Association, Japan, also a part-time Lecturer at Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

He authored a book, ‘Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions, and Economic Development in Nigeria’, aimed at contributing to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy Including the global society.

Onyeisi who is the Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, ENADEP, in his response, expressed gratitude to the Management of Reitaku University that found him worthy to be appointed Professor, therefore, he promised to use his new status to improve the economic and cultural relations between Nigeria and Japan and added that he strongly believes recommendations in his book will make Nigerians imbibe the attitude of patriotism because it remains the bedrock of development and critical to the unity, peace and progress in national development.

However, he expressed deep concern over the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle governorship elections to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

He said: “I am very passionate, confident and concerned about Nigeria’s socio-economic development, therefore I urge the youth in Nigeria to shun violence in elections, especially in the elections coming up in Bayelsa, Imo State, and Kogi States.

“I have traveled all over the world but no place is like home, so let us make Nigeria be attractive home for every Nigerian through the promotion of the value system of patriotism.”