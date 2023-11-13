Japa syndrome: Expert counsels Nigerian travellers on hitch-free migration

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the spike in Nigerians seeking greener pastures abroad owing to harsh economy and unavailable jobs, an expert in migration matters, Gocrest Global Dual-citizenship, has appealed to citizens to be strategic in their travel plans so as not to be disappointed or repatriated home.

While citing irregular migration particularly by unskilled labour as a major issue, the travel agency noted that citizens could take to dual citizenship as a way out, as then they would be entitled to the same rights and privileges accorded the destination country’s inhabitants.

Recall that the Federal Government announced that no less than 4,055 stranded Nigerians were returned recently into the country, between February and July 2023 alone.

A breakdown of the figure showed that Sudan led the pack with 2,849 stranded Nigerians, Libya with 752, Niger 441, then Saudi Arabia in the first half of the year, with Nigeria reportedly spending N4.5 billion to evacuate its citizens stranded in foreign countries amidst crises in five years.

But the investment agency believes fewer Nigerian travellers need be caught napping if they apply for Direct Citizenship and Residency through the means of Investments.

Explaining that one could become a citizen of a country by marriage, naturalization, birth or investment, the agency which has a rich experience helping people possess a second passport through the latter means, enjoined travellers to take hold of the opportunity.

Gocrest boss, Okikiayo Ishola, disclosed that the agency works with 14 governments that offer Direct Citizenship and Residency through the means of Investments, adding that the arrangement ensures access to five Caribbean Islands under the British Commonwealth (Grenada, St Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Dominica & Antigua & Barbuda).

According to Ishola, Gocrest Global caters to both individuals and families, with a migrant/investor assured of visa-free travel to over 150 countries including the United Kingdom, Europe, Switzerland, and parts of Asia.

Expatiating on the benefits to be had, she added: “You can live in the UK for 6 months/year.

Within 3-6 months, you obtain your citizenship, and importantly, you don’t need to live or relocate to any of the Caribbean countries.”

The CEO admitted that the agency’s priority is the customers and strives to deliver on their expectations to the best of its capability, even after they are settled.

“Yes, we deliver client expectations by giving an outstanding service, best price, and we also render all assistance needed even after fast-tracking the process to enable the clients obtain their second passport as fast as possible without any delay,” she stated.

Ishola said, to obtain the passport, a minimum of $150,000, right documentation that are legal and genuine is required, even as the applicant must pass the criminal background check.

“Getting this second passport is an investment and apart from passing the citizenship down to your children/other generations, you also get to enjoy all the benefits for the citizen of the passport country you hold,” she noted.