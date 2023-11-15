Jang will always be a leader in Plateau – PDP

Jang

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau says Jonah Jang, a two-term governor of the state and former senator, remains its leader in the state.

Mr John Akans, its Publicity Secretary, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos

Akans was reacting to a protest by a youth group under the aegis of ‘PDP Youth Vanguard’, held on Tuesday in Jos.

The protesters had insisted that Jang should take part of the blame for the current situation in the state’s chapter of the party.

“After the demise of Chief Solomon Lar, the first executive governor of Plateau, Jang assumed the position of PDP leader.

“As governor of the state, Jang did so much for Plateau and its people.

”As governor, Jang did so much to protect the heritage of the people; he initiated and completed many projects. He is known for infrastructural development.

”For us in the PDP, Jang is a founding member of the party; himself and the late Lar were all members of the G-34 that formed our party.

”He is a life member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of our party and so we won’t allow some faceless persons to ridicule a man that has done so much for Plateau people,” Akans said.

The publicity secretary accused the opposition and enemies of the state of sponsoring the protest, adding that no group with such name exists in the PDP.

”PDP is a well coordinated and organised party; we don’t have charlatans among us.

”We don’t have such group as a registered body in the PDP and that is why they were covering their faces during the protest.

”So, the protest is purely sponsored by the opposition party in the state and we call on Plateau people to neglect them,” he called.

Akans also seized the opportunity to call on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to review the recent Court of Appeal judgments on Plateau elections and ensure justice is done.

He maintained that by doing so, the judiciary would regain public confidence on its activities.(NAN)