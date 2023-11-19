Jan 27: Yabatech Alumni begin sales of election forms

Lagos – The Yaba College of Technology Alumni Association is billed to commence the sales of Election Forms from Monday 20th November to Saturday 2nd December, 2023, as potential Candidates who are interested to contest any position are advised to pick the Form.

In a Statement released by the Electoral Committee Chairman, and Secretary, Tunji Makinde and Mark Orgu respectively, at the weekend, said that, all the Election Guidelines and Procedures have been made known to the public. Thus, interested Candidates are to visit the Alumni Secretariat (Office) and pick up the Forms from the Alumni Secretatiat after making payment at the College Micro-Finance Bank in the name of Yabatech Alumni Association, while following all the processes made known in the various Alumni Whatsapp platforms.

The Chairman equally noted that copies of the published guidelines will also be made available at the Alumni office in the College while Election will hold on Saturday 27th January, 2024.

Mr. Makinde assures that the Electoral Committee is committed to conducting a verifiable, credible, free and fair Election that will stand the test of time, stressing however that “a level playing ground will be given to all Candidates”, even as the Committee wants a peaceful and well-guided mature campaign among contestants.

Also, all Candidates are to submit all necessary credentials as enshrined in the Guidelines, as the Electoral body will not compromise standard and will remain dispassionate at every step of the whole process, he reiterated