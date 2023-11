James Cleverly replaces Suella Braverman as new UK home secretary

James Cleverly has been appointed the new home secretary of the United Kingdom.

Cleverly, who had been foreign secretary in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government,

left Downing Street shortly after the ministerial reshuffle.

The permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office was seen entering Downing Street on Monday.

Sir Philip Barton walked inside No. 10 shortly after Health Minister Neil O’Brien announced that he is stepping down.

One of the responsibilities Mr O’Brien had in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was for tobacco and addiction.

He was due to play a key role in delivering Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s effective ban on smoking and vaping in the younger generation.

Tweeting a picture of a child’s arts-and-crafts style sheep, the Harborough MP wrote: “It’s been a privilege to serve at DHSC.

“Great ministerial team and spads (special advisers) and some fab officials.

“But with so much going on locally, I want to focus 100 per cent on constituency work so have asked to go to back benches.

“I am also keen to see more of our two small children (artwork attached).”