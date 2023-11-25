Jalla questions Peseiro’s continuous stay as Super Eagles coach

By Jacob Ajom

Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force, Harrison Jalla fears Nigeria will not only fail to qualify for the World Cup but that the Super Eagles will also be bundled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast if coach Jose Peseiro remains the pilot of the team.

In a reaction titled ‘Another inglorious journey with Jose Peseiro: Nigeria may not qualify for 2026 World Cup’, Jalla said after the first match against Lesotho, “the dismal performance of the Super Eagles against Lesotho under the watch of Coach Jose Paseiro is a clear indication that Nigeria would be bundled out of the upcoming Africa Nations Cup and may not qualify for 2026 World Cup if Coach Jose Paseiro is not sacked now.”

He questioned the renewal of Peseiro’s contract after his not-too-convincing output in his first term.

“How did the NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and his Board arrive at the decision to retain Jose Paseiro?”

He called it mental slavery and asked, “when are we going to wipe out this mental slavery from our affairs. Must it be European? What can this Portuguese coach offer the Super Eagles?”

Jalla named Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon and others who showcased their indigenous coaches in Qatar 2022 World Cup and rated them higher than most European coaches that were in Qatar.

“What is wrong in engaging coaches like Emmanuel Amuneke, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George and some of the legions of Ex- internationals we have? Invest in their training and retraining. A fund already exist, provided for through the streams of FIFA funding.”

He concluded, “the Ibrahim Gusau-led NFF must sack Jose Paseiro now, its better to grow with our own indigenous coaches than wasting $70,000 monthly for a coach whose stock in trade is to bring sorrow and pains to Nigerians in every game.”