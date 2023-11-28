Jahrel unveils highly anticipated EP, ‘Infinite Horizon’

By Rita Okoye

Get ready for a musical journey like no other as Nigerian sensation Jahrel announces the release of his much-awaited EP, ‘Infinite Horizon’, on December 1. Following the success of his hit single ‘Money Necessary’ in 2022, this six-track EP showcases Jahrel’s growth and versatility as an artist, seamlessly blending Afrobeat, R&B, pop, and soul.

Prepare to be captivated by ‘Infinite Horizon’, a testament to Jahrel’s unwavering dedication to his craft and his ability to create music that deeply resonates with his listeners. The EP’s title reflects Jahrel’s boundless ambition and his belief that there are no limits to his musical prowess.

Each track on the EP is a testament to Jahrel’s diverse musical range. From the infectious vibes of “Everything I Do” to the introspective depths of “Lebuke,” the creativity of “Agaba,” the rhythmic bounce of “Mellow,” the sensuality of “Body on Fire,” and the sweetness of “Oh Baby,” this EP is a true sonic delight.

Jahrel is signed to DX Music International, a record label owned by the renowned music producer Christopher Omoaghe, also known as Daddy X. With the support of DX Music International, Jahrel is poised to soar to new heights with the release of ‘Infinite Horizon’.