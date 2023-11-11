Jagunmolu Title: Gov Makinde worthy ambassador of Yorubaland – Sen Akanbi

Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Soji Akanbi, has described the installation of Governor Seyi Makinde and his wife as the new Jagunmolu of Ondo Kingdom by the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, as an enviable feat.

He also described the development as a testament to the acceptance of Makinde in Yorubaland considering the historical relevance of Osamawe in South-West Nigeria.

His words: “On behalf of my family and esteemed supporters, I hereby state that the installation of the governor and his dear wife is worthy. The prestigious Jagunmolu title is noted for warriors and victors.

“The Osamawe of Ondo kingdom is a reputable ambassador of Yoruba at large. The Osamawe endorsed the SWAGA team when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambition was taken to his kingdom.