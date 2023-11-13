Iviebua Pry School to be rebuilt – Etsako East LG boss



By Dickson Omobola

The Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area in Edo State, Princess Benedicta Attoh, on Monday, assured the people of Iviebua Community in Ward 2 of the council that the Primary School that collapsed as a result of a heavy storm will be rebuilt soon.

Princess Benedicta gave the assurance when she inspected the building to ascertain the level of damage and immediate solution to get the children back to their classroom.

The LG boss said: “School is a place where young minds are nurtured and prepared for the challenges and opportunities of life.

It serves as a crucial institution where students not only acquire academic knowledge but also develop social skills, critical thinking, and good conduct.

“The education of our children is a priority in the Godwin Obaseki administration and Etsako East Local Government Area cannot subject school children to harsh learning conditions.

“The incident is a natural disaster and we will intervene to return the children to their classroom immediately,” she promised.