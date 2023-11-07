I’ve written more than 252 songs for music artistes, Peruzzi boasts

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has revealed that nothing less than 252 songs were written by him for the music industry.

The music artiste said many of the celebrities in the industry have contacted him for the songs while boasting that he was an oracle that his colleagues consulted.

Peruzzi made this known on his X account on Monday.

He wrote, “I’ve written over 252 records for your industry and you keep playing with your dads on this app.

“Ask your faves. Ask your gods. I’m an oracle. They consult me. Don’t be silly.