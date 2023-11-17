I’ve never been a PDP member – AKISIEC boss

…childe voters for selling their votes

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, Elder Aniedi Ikoiwak has clarified that he has never been a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, or had any affiliation with the party before he was appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Ikoiwak was reacting to the argument in the state capital that there was nothing wrong with the recent nomination of Sir Etekamba Umoren, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a Resident Electoral Commissioner from Akwa Ibom given that he (Ikoiwak) had set a precedence as a member of PDP appointed from the State.

He explained that he in his 10 years as INEC- REC conducted elections in different states where four different political parties had won at the gubernatorial level, which he attributed to his focus and diligence as well as his refusal to be compromised irrespective of who was involved.

“When I was in Bauchi, the ANPP won against a sitting PDP government totally, in Edo, the ACN won against the PDP, in Imo APGA defeated the sitting PDP government, then the PDP won in Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa states.

“So when people say I am a member of a particular political party, I tell them you are not correct if you want to tag a political party on me, don’t tag one party because if it is assumed that when you conduct elections and a party wins it automatically means you are a member of that party then I should be a member of APGA, PDP, ACN, ANPP,”

“I was deployed to go to Imo State to conduct a supplementary election. Before I even arrived, those politicians running for election had started looking for me. When I arrived I booked three hotels.

“I checked in to one, dropped my bag at the other and slept in another. A day before the election a friend called in from Eket and asked where I was, I told him I was in Owerri, Imo State. He told me he was around Owerri, and I gave him my location.

“Surprisingly, he appeared in my hotel with two other men, I left them there and went out through the inner room to another hotel.

“After trying unsuccessfully to reach me, one of the governorship candidates told people that I must have collected such a very heavy bribe from his opponent and that was why I refused to even listen to their offer.

“I ignored their allegations and went on to do my business, which was to ensure a credible poll. In the end, he won the election. It was in that same election that the politician questioned my integrity yet won the election with a wide margin against his opponent.

“They brought a new phone with a newly registered sim card and asked to speak to me, I declined, I’m sure he must have felt I had given in to the highest bidder but he finally won the election.

“My annoyance was that he doubted my integrity, he concluded that more money was given to me by his opponent,” he added.

The AKISIEC boss while chiding politicians who engage in bribery also faulted voters who engage in selling their votes to politicians, saying, “An average voter thinks about money before they cast their votes, I think it’s time for a reformation and reorientation “.

On the just concluded general elections, Ikoiwak said, “I feel that the expectations of Nigerians were so high. It’s just like having a child who previously scores 40 per cent assuring you of 100 per cent but ends up scoring 70 per cent that’s a pass.

” The promise of the Commission was so high that when it didn’t happen people were disappointed. However, it was the first time Nigerians elected people in government as we saw our names in our polling units, we voted and our votes reflected.

” I have had instances where I had to change an Electoral officer with an Assistant Electoral officer if I perceive that they are not competent enough this has helped me block loopholes”.