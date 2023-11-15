I’ve lost many corps members to night journeys- NYSC D-G

The Director-General (D-G) of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has lamented that the scheme has lost many corps members to night journeys, while warning them against such fatal actions.

Ahmed, at a working visit to the Kaduna State NYSC temporary orientation camp on Tuesday, reminded the corps members the dangers in night journeys, adding that they sometime lead to the loss of lives.

“I have harped on avoiding of night journeys in every NYSC camp and fora I find my self, my first priority is safety of your lives.

“If you take the decision to embark on night journey, remember the dangers associated with it and rethink, your lives are precious to us too.

“Once you are on a journey and realised itis already 5:pm, break up the journey, have a place to sleep and continue the following day,”Ahmed advised.

He said that most of the drivers were not familiar with the roads, which usually causes accident, among other factors like driving when tired.

The director-general also advised the corps members to be security conscious, saying that no one would secure their lives more than they would do so.

Ahmed further advised them to restrict social media to their personal consumption, while tasking them on respect for constituted authorities.

Ahmed also tasked them on continuing with the regimentation they undergone in camp after their service year, adding that it would help them achieve greatness in all their endeavors.

“Uphold the ideals of patriotism, diligence, loyalty, respect for others culture/tradition and self-empowerment while in service and beyond, “he added.

Ahmed commended the camp officials and corps members for their orderliness and regimentation spirit, while restating his administration’s committment in taking the scheme to greater heights.

Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Hassan Taura, explained that the orientation course was designed to mould the corps members into highly disciplined and patriotic youths, capable of leading the country to greater heights.

For that reason, he said, they participate in all the activities in camp which include military drills, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training, language studies, leadership and martial arts trainings as well as lectures on national topical issues.

Taura, therefore, appealed to the director-general for better operating environment and addressing some challenges faced in the orientation camp like inadequate amenities.

He, however, thanked him for his positive disposition to the smooth operation of the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was cultural dance and cash donation to some of the corps members who distinguished themselves in camp activities.

NAN also reports that the corps members, who were of the 2023 batch ‘C’ stream ‘1’, officially began the orientation course on November 7.

Vanguard News