‘It’s sad your son never got to know you’, Bella Shmurda mourns Mohbad

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has continued to mourn his late friend, Ileorioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The aggrieved singer took to his Instagram story on Thursday to express his grief over the fact that the late singer’s son, Liam Aloba, never met him.

His words: “It’s sad Abiola Imole never got to know you. But be rest assured that I will tell your story. And I will definitely take care of our fruit. I’m passing all the love to our sons. Lol. Lowkey, I’m Bella and Sons Inc.”

In an earlier post the same day, Bella revealed he’s been unhappy for days, indicating he’s struggling to move on.

His post reads, “You told me to stop it. I have been trying. I just hope you’re okay where you are, cos I have not been happy for days. I have been drinking and going back and forth on how to move on.”