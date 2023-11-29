It’s possible to grow trillion-dollar economy in 10 years — Tinubu

•Vows to deliver less burdensome tax regime

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu said yesterday his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda could build a trillion-dollar economy within the next decade, leveraging the nation’s population and resources, with main focus on unleashing the country’s full economic potential.

He said this could be further facilitated by ongoing efforts on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption.

President Tinubu stated this at the opening session of the 2023 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, maintained that with its rich population and resources, Nigeria could become a trillion-dollar economy within the next ten years.

He, however, expressed disbelief that the ambitious target could be achievable without taking into account the importance of the key elements encapsulated in the theme of the NSE Conference, “Manufacturing, Competitiveness and Economic Growth”.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, quoted Tinubu as saying: “The Renewed Hope Agenda of my administration is defined by our commitment to unleashing our country’s full economic potential, by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption.

The President said he was not unmindful of the hardships most Nigerians were enmeshed in, noting, however, that “the difficult times are indeed temporary, but the benefits will be permanent.”

Reeling out his administration’s efforts in transforming the economy and creating opportunities for citizens, Tinubu said: “I have had engagements with stakeholders across Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. I am very much aware of the problems and challenges that are uppermost in your minds: access to low-cost capital, multiple taxation, infrastructure issues, foreign exchange, export obstacles, among others.

“I am happy to let you know that we are tackling, with unprecedented boldness and decisiveness, each and every one of these issues.”

On taxation, the President explained that his administration’s goal was to increase the country’s tax revenues and reducing the burden on individuals and businesses at the same time.