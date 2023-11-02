‘It’s been 19 years’, Odunlade Adekola celebrates wife on birthday

Popular Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Odunlade Adekola, has celebrated his wife, Ruth Adekola, on her birthday.

The actor declared his undying love for his wife in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Odunlade revealed in separate posts that it’s been 19 years since the pair have been married and stated that he has never regretted the decision to love her.

In another post, he added that his wife is his number one fan.