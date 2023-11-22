‘It needs to end now’, Messi kicks against ‘repression’ of Argentina fans in Brazil

Lionel Messi has called for an end to the ‘repression’ of Argentina fans in Brazil after violent scenes at the Maracana.

The World Cup qualifier at Rio de Janeiro’s famous stadium was delayed by over 30 minutes on Tuesday night after police intervened to reported booing of the Brazilian national anthem by Argentina supporters.

This set the tone for a feisty encounter that saw the Albiceleste emerged victorious, courtesy of a Nicolas Otamendi strike,

Messi, however, took to his Instagram page after the match to register his displeasure over the unfair treatment of Argentines.

The 2023 Ballon d’Or winner wrote “This team continues to make history… Great victory in the Maracana although it will be marked by the repression of the Argentinians once again in Brazil. This can’t be tolerated, it’s crazy and it needs to end now!!”

The rivalry between Brazil and Argentina is one of the fiercest in world football with different episodes of violence recorded in several encounters in the past.

Earlier this month, in the Copa Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca Juniors, there were scenes of violence on Rio’s Copacabana beach which provoked a similarly brutal response from Brazilian authorities.