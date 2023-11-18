It is disrespectful to ask a woman about her body count — Tolanibaj

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Tolani Baj has described as ‘disrespectful’ questions about body count from men.

According to the reality star, she doesn’t think asking a woman about her body count is right.

The reality star said this in the latest Bahd And Boujee Podcast episode hosted by her and actress Moet Abebe.

She, however, said it was okay to ask partners about their relationship histories.

Tolani Baj said, “If a partner asks me about my exes, relationship history, I’m okay. But something I won’t answer is body count. I feel like, ‘What’s really your business?’

“My body count is not high but I still feel like it’s disrespectful to ask a woman about her body count. It’s not because I’m ashamed to say the amount, it’s just like, ‘Who do you think you’re to be asking me that kind of question?”