Israeli-Hamas War: University Dons, IMN call for cease-fire

By Ibrahim Hassan- Wuyo

University Dons in Kaduna have called for cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine and condemned the ongoing Israel- Hamas war which has claimed hundreds of lives in the Middle East.

Professor Abdullahi Danladi of Resource Forum Islamic Movement Nigeria (IMN) and Professor Isa Hassan, a Professor of Building Engineering, at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria however, agreed that the genesis of the war has nothing to do with religious issues.

During their presentations at a Seminar organised by the IMN on Media Manipulation and Israeli War against Palestinians, the two Professors called on the USA and UK to intervene with a view of bringing an end to the crisis.

They alleged that the war was a crime against humanity, insisting that the first occupants of Gaza and West Bank were Palestinians before the Israelites cane and annexed parts of the land.

According to Professor Danladi, “to any keen observer of the current happenings in Gaza and the Mideast, it will be a glaring fact that the issue of Gaza and illegal state of Israel is an issue between truth and falsehood, between humanity and barbarism, between justice and oppression and so long as there is an element of humanity, one can never be neutral on this issue. We are all responsible for what is happening in Gaza Palestine and for sure Allah (SWT) will ask all of us on the day of resurrection”.

“The barbaric massacre of innocent lives is being condemned even by right thinking Jews who refused to be carried away by sentiment against reason and humanity. Iraq, Yemen and Hezbollah of Lebanon have already been drawn in to the war, while the Islamic republic of Iran is keenly watching and fully supporting and assisting Hamas and the forces of resistance in Palestine.”

“For those who are ignorant of the history and events in the Middle East and tend to see the Zionist as their brothers in faith, the recent attacks on Churches and hospitals are enough to show that it is beyond the issue of religion rather it is a crime against humanity which must be condemned.”

“The desperation shown by the barbaric attacks only exposes the weakness of the illegal state of Israel and is clear sign of their inevitable collapse and downfall in not a very far future.”

“It can be seen how people of different races, colours have converged on the issue of Palestine. Similarly, the Muslim Ummah is getting united on a common front for a very long time.To the brave people of Palestine who have remained steadfast in their holy struggle, we salute you and assure you of our continuous prayers and support.”

“Indeed the Islamic Movement under the revered leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has been in unflinching support of the Palestinians. For about four decades, the Islamic Movement has been commemorating the International Quds Day as set by the great Imam Khomeini (peace be upon him).”

“It may be recalled that in the year 2014, 34 of the disciples of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky including his three biological sons were gunned down by the Nigerian security forces for participating in the procession to support the oppressed people of Palestine and the liberation of Masjid AL’ Aqsa.”

“I will like to once again call on the Nigerian government to answer the call of Nigerians to sever all ties with the illegal state of Israel for failing to respect the sanctity of human lives and committing genocide on the people of Gaza and other war crimes”.

Professor Isa Hassan in his presentation, said that Palestine, a land with its inhabitants was given to them by God even though before settling for Palestine there were many other proposals around the world.

“Israel can slaughter millions and level Palestinians with impunity without physical help from anywhere”

“Israel does not exist in any form before 1948. Israel is truly a fabricated entity illegally occupying Palestinian country.

In addition to occupation, it is apartheid.

Israel deviously manipulates the media to influence people’s minds and feeling towards it and Palestine.”

“Since the genesis of the conflict is truly Israelis unlawful occupation of Palestine but has manipulated media to cover its true face, I hope this little explanation will open our eyes to see the reality, know who is innocent and who is a criminal in the plight of the Palestinians who are being massacred in hundreds on daily bases on their land for the sake of humanity.”

“This is not about religion, but good conscience and humanity. We have stood with the oppressed and risen the flag of freedom and say: Free, free Palestine,” he said.