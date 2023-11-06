Israel Obatunde receives prestigious Communication Professional Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the ever-evolving world of marketing communication, Israel Obatunde has emerged as a true laureate, driven by his unwavering passion for creative thinking and strategy development.

Despite entering the industry over a decade ago, his dedication has not only garnered accolades but has also redefined the standards of marketing communication.

Israel, the founder and CEO of Ideas Origin Media, has been at the forefront of a creative agency that consistently delivers exceptional advertising services to renowned brands. His journey, he remarks, has only just begun.

Recently, he achieved a significant milestone by receiving the “Brand Communicators ‘35 Under 35’ Marketing and Communication Professional Awards” in recognition of his effective contributions to brand growth and the marketing ecosystem.

Israel sees the award as a step in the right direction, propelling his brand to explore the realm of marketing communications and branding in innovative ways.

Israel’s work has garnered acclaim both locally and internationally, with accolades from prestigious platforms such as Lürzer’s Archive, the New York Festival, Loeries, the African Cristal, and the LAIF Awards, among others. As the creative head of Ideas Origin Media, he remains committed to adding value and leading from the front.

In a world where originality and strategic thinking are highly esteemed, Israel’s passion and dedication have set a new standard.

He concludes with a promise to keep pushing boundaries, inspiring innovation, and setting an example for aspiring creative professionals.