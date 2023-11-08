Israel kills top Hamas rocket developer during Gaza airstrike

Israel has killed the head of Hamas’ Weapons and Industries, Moshen Abu Zina, during offensive airstrikes in Gaza.

This was disclosed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday, as the troops have refused the calls for a ceasefire.

IDF said Zina was an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by the terrorist group.

The Israeli army tweeted on its X account that it would continue to eliminate Hamas fighters from Gaza.

“The IDF and ISA eliminated Hamas’ Head of Weapons and Industries, Moshen Abu Zina,” IDF wrote.

“He served as one of Hamas’ leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets.

“We continue to operate in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.”

Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City, where Hamas has built a vast network of underground tunnels to move fighters and supplies as it carries out attacks on Israel.

The military said troops are now in “the heart of Gaza City” and Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Tuesday that his soldiers were “tightening the noose” on the terrorist group.

“[Troops] have one target – Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications rooms,” said Gallant.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians have fled the northern Gaza Strip, and headed south, on an evacuation corridor the IDF opened to permit safe passage for Gazans to escape the conflict.

However, thousands of Palestinians still remain inside Gaza City, including at the main Al Shifa hospital, where IDF alleges Hamas has established its main base of military operations underground.

With the war now entering its second month, the United Nations officials and G7 nations stepped up appeals for a humanitarian pause in the hostilities to help alleviate the suffering in Gaza, where buildings have been flattened, and basic supplies are running out.

The Hamas-led health ministry claims more than 10,000 people have been killed, 40% of them children, although those figures cannot be independently verified.

The civilian death toll is staggering, but Israeli and United States officials have maintained that Hamas places military targets near hospitals, schools, places of worship and residential homes, using the people of Gaza as human shields.