Israel-Hamas war: Envoy calls for dialogue, end to bombardment

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Abu Shawesh, has called for total ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinians.

Shawesh also called for the immediate commencement of dialogue towards a two-state solution to the crisis.

The envoy made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja while addressing the media on the latest situation in Gaza Strip.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis broke out on Oct. 7, and has lingered for 48 days now.

The envoy said all hostages and prisoners on both sides should be released, while an independent commission of inquiry should investigate the attack on the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

“We are ready for a two-state solution to end the war and we as Palestinians are ready for a fair dialogue to resolve the issues,” Shawesh added.

According to him, more than 14,200 Palestinians have been killed, among them nearly 6,000 children and 4,000 women while those injured have exceeded 33,000 people, and about 6,000 missing