Israel-Hamas war: Arab, Islamic leaders unite against Israeli aggression

Heads of states and governments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States at the weekend expressed their unified position in condemning the brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank, including Al Quds Al Sharif.

Following the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit on the Israeli Aggression Against the Palestinian People held in Riyadh, the leaders confirmed that they together stand against this aggression and the humanitarian catastrophe it causes, and emphasised that they work to stop it and put an end to all the illegal Israeli practices that perpetuate the occupation and deprive the Palestinian people of their rights.

The summit’s draft resolution condemned the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the war crimes and barbaric, brutal and inhuman massacres committed by the colonial occupation government during this aggression, and against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The draft resolution rejected the description that the war is retaliatory and demanded Israel to stop [it] immediately.

It also demanded that the Security Council adopts a decisive and binding resolution that imposes a cessation of aggression and put an end to the practices of the colonial occupation authority that violates international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is UNGA Resolution No. A/ES-10/L.25 and consider that failure to do so is complicity that allows Israel to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people, children, elderly persons, and women, and turns Gaza into ruin.

The summit’s draft resolution also demand that all countries stop exporting weapons and ammunitions to the occupied authorities that are used by their army and terrorist settlers to kill the Palestinian people and destroy their homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and all their properties.

In addition, it demanded that the Security Council adopt an immediate resolution condemning Israel’s barbaric destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the prevention of the entry of medicine, food and fuel into it, and the cutting off of electricity, water supply and basic services, including communication and Internet services, being a collective punishment that constitutes a war crime under international law.

The draft resolution called on international organisations to participate in this process; stress the necessity to allow these organisations to enter the Gaza Strip, to protect their crews and enable them to fully accomplish their role, and support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

It also rejected any attempts at individual or collective forced relocation, forced displacement, exile or deportation of the Palestinian people, whether inside the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, including Al Quds, or outside of their territories, to any other destination whatsoever, considering this as a red line and a war crime.

The draft resolution also denounced double standards in the application of international law, and warned that double standards seriously undermine the credibility of the states that protect Israel from international law and places it above it.

It also condemned the Israeli attacks on the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al Quds, and Israel’s illegal measures that violate freedom of worship, and stressed the necessity of respecting the existing legal and historical status in the holy sites, and that the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al Sharif, with its entire area of 144 thousand square metres, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims, and the Jerusalem Endowments and Blessed Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department is the authority that has exclusive jurisdiction to manage all Al Aqsa affairs and regulate entry to it, within the framework of the historical Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al Quds; and Support the role of Al Quds Committee and its efforts in standing against the occupation authorities’ practices in the holy city.

The draft resolution also rejected any proposals that involve the separation of Gaza from the West Bank, including East Al Quds, and insist that any approach to the future of Gaza must be placed within the context of action to find a comprehensive solution that guarantees the unity of Gaza and the West Bank as the territory of the Palestinian State, which must be embodied in a free, independent, sovereign State with East Al Quds as its capital along the borders of June 4, 1967.