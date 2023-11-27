Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza extended for two days

The four-day truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has been extended for another two days, amid commendations of the released hostages from both sides.

According to BBC, Qatar disclosed this adding that Hamas said the extension was “under the same conditions”, which were for 50 Israeli hostages to be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israel has yet to affirm this but it had asserted there would be a day’s pause in the fighting for every 10 Israeli hostages released.

This came as both sides prepared for the final exchange under the initial deal that took effect on Friday.

Eleven Israeli women and children held in Gaza and 33 Palestinian women and teenagers in Israeli jails are expected to be released.

Hamas – which is regarded as a terrorist organisation by Israel – has freed 39 Israelis over the previous three days. In exchange, Israel has freed 117 Palestinian prisoners.

Nineteen foreign nationals, one of whom has Israeli citizenship, have also been handed over by Hamas under separate agreements.

The cessation of the fighting has also allowed a tremendous rise in deliveries of aid to Gaza, where there is a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Before the extension was announced, a Palestinian official told the BBC between 20 to 40 additional Israeli hostages could be freed by Hamas.

An Israeli official meanwhile said that 184 people remained in captivity in Gaza, including 14 foreign nationals and 80 Israelis with dual citizenship.

Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza and imposed a siege in response to an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen on 7 October, in which at least 1,200 people were killed and about 240 others taken hostage.

Gaza’s Hamas-run government says more than 14,800 people have been killed in the territory since the war began.