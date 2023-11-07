Israel- Hamas conflict: Senate urges FG to join UN, others to push for ceasefire

senate



…says two state solution’ll bring lasting peace



By John Alechenu, Abuja



The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to seek join other nations of the world to work with the United Nations in the push for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.



It equally urged the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to demand for a two state arrangement which the Senate believes will pave the way for a permanent solution to the seemingly unending conflict.



This was part of resolutions adopted after the adoption and consideration of a motion titled: “Urgent Need to Call for Ceasefire on the ongoing Conflict between Israel and Hamas/ Palestine War,” sponsored by Senators Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) and Kawu Sumaila (NNPP, Kano), during Tuesday’s plenary.



The motion was co- sponsored by 43 other Senators across party lines.



While presenting the motion, Alero noted that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was a complex and long-standing one which has lasted for over a century.



He traced the history of the conflict to competing claims over land between the State of Israel and Palestine.



The struggle he stressed has been marked by violence, displacement, and suffering on both sides.



According to him, the conflict started in the early 1900s, as Jewish immigrants from Europe began to settle in Palestine, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire.



Alero also said the influx of Jewish immigrants led to tensions with the Palestinian Arab population, who felt that their land was being taken away and given to Jews.



He said In 1948, the United Nations voted to partition Palestine into two states, one Jewish and one Arab.



The federal lawmaker further stated that while the Jewish community accepted the plan, the Arab community rejected it.



Aliero said, ” This led to the outbreak of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which resulted in the defeat of the Arab armies and the establishment of the State of Israel. “



The war he also pointed out, led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, who became refugees. Many of these refugees (descendants) remain in refugee camps in the West Bank till this day.



According to the Senator, the conflict has snowballed into a series of wars, uprisings, and negotiations.



He stressed that one of the most significant events in the series of battles was the six-day war in 1967, in which Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza strip, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights from Egypt, Jordan respectively.



Alero reiterated that the occupation of the West Bank and Gaza strip has remained a significant source of tension and conflict.



He also pointed out that there has been a renewed effort to negotiate a peace settlement between the two combatants but these talks have so far failed to produce a lasting peace.



While quoting media reports, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health, indicate that the number of people killed in Gaza since October 7, has risen to over 8000 Women, children and members of the press have made up more than 62 per cent of the fatalities, while more than 15,273 people were displaced and a number of infrastructure has been destroyed.



He said the international community has

condemned the ongoing conflict and that if urgent steps were not taken, the battle may spread to neighbouring countries and then to the allies of Israel and Palestine.



He said the conflict may further result in the loss of more lives and property.



In his contribution, Sen.Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA -Abia),who seconded the motion, equally condemned the wanton destruction of lives and called for a solution that would lead to a permanent end in this conflict.



He said that a two state solution had been proposed and accepted but one side had refused to accept and the other side said they want to protect themselves.



Abaribe said, “But the point is that the world knows that “an eye for eye” will lead to everybody not having an eye at all.”



Deputy President of Senate (Sen.Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North), commended the sponsors of the motion saying that the concern all over the world was for a ceasefire, saying that there can’t be any form of economic development without peace.



According to him, what was required at the moment was peace , saying that the concept of an “eye for an eye” should not be embraced.



Saying that, “We should add our voices to other nation to accent a two state solution for a permanent solution .



“Let the killing stop and then the world will seat down to negotiate for a permanent two states solution.”



In his contributions, Sen.Sani Musa (APC-Niger) said the issue was not about who was right or wrong, but what was important was for Nigeria calling for peace in the region.



He said there has never been peace since 1948 adding that innocent children and women were been killed in the conflict

he said a there was nothing wrong for a country like Nigeria in Africa calling for peace



Musa urged Nigeria to rally round United Nations and press for a two state solution as easier proposed by the UN.



The President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his closing remarks after listening to the contributions of his colleagues, described thr motion as one that evokes emotions.



Akpabio said the two parties involved in the conflict must learn to live in peace and that a two state solution should be worked upon.



He said, “Let me thank the Nigerian Senate for raising the issue and identifying with the plight harmless children plight of innocent citizens, the plight of our fellow citizens who are daily been slaughtered .



“I also thank our colleagues, this issue is a very important issue, what is happening in that region should be of concern to all and I thank all of you for this resolution as a Senate.”