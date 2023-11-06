Isi-Uzo royal fathers reiterate support for Gov Mbah

…Commend Flag-off of Dual Carriageway

The Isi-Uzo Local Government Traditional Rulers Council has commended the effort of the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, in better securing the state as well as the rural development agenda of the administration.

The royal fathers thanked Governor Mbah for the recent flag-off of the construction of Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriage road, and commended the Mbah administration’s offer to foot 60 per cent of the cost of approved capital development projects by the local government areas, and the improved peace and security in Isi-Uzo communities, which had been hitherto enmeshed in clashes with herdsmen that had displaced many people in the Council.

The royal fathers, who were led by their Chairman, HRH, Igwe Engr. Sam Ogbodo, gave the commendation at the weekend during a meeting with the Council Chairman, Barr. Obiora Obeagu, at the local government headquarters.

“Isi-Uzo Traditional Rulers fully support the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and the Chairman of Isi-Uzo LGA, Barr Obiora Obeagu.

“Isi-Uzo Traditional Rulers appreciate and commend Governor Mbah for the flag-off of the construction of the Owo-Ubahu-Amankanu-Neke-Ikem dual carriageway, which will open up Isi-Uzo communities, boost our rural economies, and connect both Isi-Uzo and Enugu State in general to the North Central and other areas.

“The Isi-Uzo Traditional Rulers commend in a special way the new arrangement in which the state government has promised to pay 60 per cent of the cost of approved development projects by the local government areas, while the councils will bear 40 per cent of the total cost”, the communique read.

For proper administration of the communities and sustenance of the security of lives and property engendered by the Governor Mbah administration, the meeting equally resolved to streamline the submission of community constitutions and formation of community vigilantes, to checkmate the proliferation and abuse of such community security outfits.

“The Traditional Rulers hereby resolve that any community that wants to set-up Community Vigilante must do so in accordance with the guidelines set by Isi-Uzo LGA.

“The Traditional Rulers resolved that the submission of Community Constitutions should henceforth be in accordance with the directives of the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs; and that all the communities that are in breach of the above directive should regularise theirs through the local government”, the communique concluded.

Meanwhile, addressing the traditional rulers, the Council Chairman, Obeagu, commended the royal fathers for their support to him and the Mbah administration, particularly their efforts at managing the security challenges that had hitherto bedeviled various communities in the local government area.

The Isi-Uzo Council Chairman Hon. Obeagu promised to maintain the partnership with the Royal Fathers in order to help sustain peace, security and development across Isi-Uzo communities.