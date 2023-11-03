Isi-Uzo passes vote of confidence in Council Chairman, Obiora Obeagu

…Declares him project master

The Isi-Uzo Legislative Council has passed a vote of confidence in the Council Chairman, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, predicating their resolution on his strides in human empowerment, infrastructural development, prompt payment of salaries and allowances, and “critical interventions in the multifaceted security challenges in Isi-Uzo LGA” that had confronted the local government area.

The Legislative Council also congratulated him on his nomination and eventual emergence as one of the final winners of the Nigerian Local Government Chairmen Merit Award, LOGMA.

The resolution was consequent upon a motion sponsored by the Majority Leader of the Council, Hon Ugwu Nnabuike, who is also the Councillor Representing Neke Ward II.

The Legislative Council equally resolved to commend Hon. Obeagu for the Ward Community Development Committees (CDC), which he established to enhance grassroots development in Isi-Uzo as well as setting-up the Isi-Uzo Emergency Management Committee (ISEMAC) and provision of palliatives to over 5,000 households, displaced farmers and widows in partnership with Peter Mbah Foundation; charity outreach and donation of items and funds worth millions of naira to Internally displaced persons in Umualor, Ikem, Isu and other parts of Isi-Uzo;

Moving the motion, Majority Leader noted, in particular, Obeagu’s “dogged and determined efforts in confronting the series of crisis that erupted in Eha-Amufu last year, 2022 and his efforts, working in partnership with the State government, to effectively handle the crisis in the war-torn Eha-Amufu and create an atmosphere of peace for socio-economic and political activities, among others”.

The Council observed with commendations, “the visionary and historic construction of an Ultra-Modern new secretariat complex, named; Hon. Augustine Nnamani Building, comprising four event halls, about 25 Offices, ICT Centre and modern Library to aid effective administration of Isi-Uzo and earn revenue for the Council. The new secretariat will replace the old one constructed about 47 years ago following the creation of the Council”.

“The Obeagu administration renovated and furnished the vandalised Legislative Council Building, and also the Executive Chairman’s Office, carried out and completed Asphalt intervention on the dilapidated Ugwogo-Nike/Neke-Ikem road.

“The administration constantly repairs and maintains the Ebe Barley Bridge on the Federal Road, and also carrying out ongoing road construction with Concrete bridge at Eha-Ohuala, Eha-Amufu, grading and providing access roads to remote rural communities of Aguamede, Eha-Amufu and Ugwuagbatu in Ikem, etc to boost economic activities, among others.

“The Legislative Council further commends Hon. Obiora Obeagu on his women and youth empowerment programmes, education assistance to indigent Children in our rural communities, his remarkable support to National Association of Isi-Uzo Students (NAIS) in IMT, UNN, Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, and health intervention programmes and numerous medical assistance to poor patients, regular financial assistance to physically challenged persons, payment of salaries and outstanding leave allowances and other debts owed by previous administrations”, the Majority Leader stated.

The motion was unanimously adopted after the questions were put to vote by the Leader of the Legislative Council, Hon Irenus Nnaji.

In his remark, the Leader of the Legislative Council, Hon. Nnaji commended Obeagu for fostering cordial executive-legislature relationship, describing him as “a focused servant-leader and people-oriented Chairman, who is unwavering in his determination to keep faith with our social contract with Isi-Uzo people and deliver democracy dividends and legacy projects to the good people of Isi-Uzo LGA”.