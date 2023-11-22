Irate youths resist demolition of illegal structures in Makurdi town

By Peter Duru

Makurdi —Officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, UDB, were, yesterday, resisted by angry youths and stopped from demolishing supposed illegal structures and shanties in Makurdi, the state capital.

It was gathered that the officials of the board had mobilised to the streets in the state capital with earth moving equipment and security personnel but when the demolition exercise moved to the Katsina-Ala Street area of the town, some irate youths mobilised and resisted the board officials from continuing with the exercise.

The source said the action of the youths created tension and security concern in the town, which forced security agencies to caution against the continuation of the exercise.

Speaking on the development, Leader, Handset Communication Repairers, Mr. Peter Ako, whose members suffered losses in the exercise, decried the decision of government to pull down their business places, stressing that no prior notice was given to them by the board.

He said: “This is where we work to earn a living and now, they have demoliished them without prior notice and we have been paying revenue to government.”

Reacting, General Manager of UDB, Mr. Ternongo Mede insisted that the board held several meetings with the leaders before embarking on the exercise.

He explained that the demolition was part of deliberate plans by government to give Makurdi, a befitting facelift.

Mede said 28 illegal structures and shanties, some situated around electricity transformers had so been removed and demolished in parts of the state capital, adding that the exercise had to be suspended over security concerns.

He clarified that the board was not collecting revenue from owners of the illegal structures, saying that some of the casual staff engaged by the immediate past General Manager of the board allegedly perpetrated the illegal act without the consent of the board.