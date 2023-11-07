IPoB warns INEC, staff, ad-hoc staff against rigging Imo election

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI———THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB yesterday warned the Independent National Electrical Commission, INEC never to make any attempt towards rigging the governorship Election in Imo State.

IPoB also warned that any INEC ad-hoc staff that uses his or her desk to subvert the will of the people of Imo State in the name of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC will receive it hot even after the elections on the 11th November 2023.

A statement by IPoB”s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled “Any INEC staff that rigs Imo State governorship election will receive it hot” equally warned INEC staff and nonstaff that have roles to play that if they know they cannot resist bribes and intimidation from APC, it is better to back off to avoid regrets.

“IPoB”s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate once again that any INEC staff or ad-hoc staff that uses his or her desk to subvert the will of the people of Imo State in the name of working for APC and will receive it hot even after the elections on the 11th November, 2023.

“If you knew you cannot resist bribes and intimidation from APC, it’s better to back off to avoid had I known. Any INEC Adhoc staff, SPO, PO and NYSC member who will be used by APC agents to falsify results or try to transmit fake results from the polling units will be doing so at his or her own risk. Same goes for the political thugs working for and as agents for APC to rig thr Ilo election should be ready for what will befall them even after the election.

“We IPoB wish to reiterates our stand towards free and fairness in the election because nobody wants to witness the atrocities that have happened in Imo State in the last four years to continue. The will of the people of Imo State must not be subverted this time and those who have been contracted to subvert the will of the people must be ready to face the consequences.

“All those employed and drafted to various polling units to help rig the election will be doing so to their own and family risks; their families must call them to order or they all will sorely regret to have participated in this election. Anyone that enthroned evil on the people deserves no mercy. IPoB eyes are at every corner in the state, monitoring the activities of political jobbers and criminals.

“Hotel owners, we must warn again, should not collude with APC in their desperate moves to force themself on Imo people that rejected them in the first election, before the fulanized Supreme Court forced APC and their candidate on Ndimo.

“A party that has committed so many atrocities in the state will not be accepted by Imolites. They won’t rejoice seeing them take over the state anymore. Every Imo State Indigene and those living in the state will suffer should those barbarians in government continue. APC should go with their evil achievements so far. Imo people don’t want APC extension in the state.”