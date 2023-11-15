IoD x-rays corporate governance role on Nigeria’s economic transformation

By Yinka Kolawole

The Chartered Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria is set to examine the role of corporate governance in driving the nation’s economic transformation and diversification at its 2023 Annual Directors’ Conference.

The conference will be held this week in Abuja, with the theme, “Driving Nigeria’s Economic Transformation and Diversification: The Role of Corporate Governance”.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the event in Lagos, President/Chairman of Council, IoD Nigeria, Alh. Tijjani Borodo, remarked that the role of corporate governance in driving Nigeria’s economic transformation cannot be overemphasised.

His words: “The various sectors within the economy are influenced by corporate governance, which is a catalyst for change and progress. “Corporate governance plays a pivotal role in steering the economy towards sustainability and efficient practices, facilitating the adaptation of ethical principles and transformation. It also ensures the identification and retention of top talents to fuel economic growth.

“Good corporate governance unlocks the potentials of sectors like agriculture, solid minerals, and the blue economy to diversify Nigeria’s economic landscape.

“Corporate Governance, no doubt stands at the helm of Nigeria’s economic evolution, guiding and shaping its future by fostering accountability, sustainability, and growth across multiple industries.”

Borodo added that four sub-themes embedded within the central theme were selected to focus on key sectors, identifying their potential contribution to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“These key areas are the energy sector, Digital Space, Human capital, Agriculture and non-oil mineral sectors of the economy.

“We anticipate a positive ripple effect across all sectors, nurturing a better appreciation of the roles played by corporate governance in driving Nigeria’s economic diversification and transformation,” he stated.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to inaugurate the conference, with Mr. Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, MTN Nigeria chairing the opening ceremony, while the keynote address is to be delivered by Dr. Olusegun Aganga, Chairman, Leadway Pension, PFA Ltd, a former Minister of Finance, and Industry, Trade & Investment.