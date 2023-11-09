Investment One shines at BAFI awards

Investment One, a leading financial institution has been recognised as the Financial Services Group of the year 2023 by the Bank and Other Financial Institutions, BAFI, Awards.

This marks the third consecutive year that Investment One would be recognised and honoured at the Business Day BAFI awards.

In her 15+ years of operations, the financial institution has continued to provide forward-thinking solutions that has shaped the Investment Industry.

The group, known for innovation and excellent service delivery, recently became the first company in Africa to get the new ISO 27001:2022 certification. In the early months of 2023, the Group was also recognised by Financial Times and Statista as one of Africa’s Fastest Growing companies.

Investment One’s consistent recognition at the BAFI Awards is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the collective efforts and commitment of her entire team.

The Group’s relentless pursuit of innovation and unshaking commitment to financial excellence earned her the title of “Financial Services Group of the Year.” This award affirms Investment One’s dedication to providing exceptional financial services to her clients, and her position as a leading player in the financial services industry.

At the BAFI Awards 2023, The CEO of Investment One Group also received the 2023 BAFI Award for CEO OF THE YEAR in the Financial Services sector.

Known for his visionary leadership, which has played a pivotal role in propelling Investment One Group to unprecedented levels of success, Mr Nyamali is a man of excellence and expertise.

Investment One Group stands unwavering in its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions while upholding the most exacting service standards within the financial industry.

These recent accolades garnered at the BAFI Awards 2023 serve as a resounding testament to the Group’s dedication to helping her clients achieve their investment goals and fostering innovation.