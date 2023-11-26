Investigate Zamfara, Plateau tribunal cases, group urges NJC

National Judicial Council

By Daniel Abia

A group of youths from the south-south states have urged the National Judicial Council, NJC, to urgently investigate all the conflicting tribunal and Appeal Court cases in some states of the country.

The group specifically wants the Zamfara, Plateau, and Kano cases to be revisited by the NJC, describing the judgments as “scandalous”.

In a press conference in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, the spokesman of the youth coalition, Comrade Podoki Austin said that the decision of the court in the three volatile states “constitutes an existential security threat to the country”.

Austin noted that “the contradictory nature of the lead judgment in the Kano appeal case is scandalous and is an indicator to what the people of NIGERIA see about the judiciary”, adding that a couple of sentences cannot be defined as a clerical error.

He called on government at all levels to begin to cut down on the cost of governance. ” Our country is neck deep in debt and we are still borrowing. Unfortunately, our government is busy buying a four-wheel drive, renovating and still enjoying VIP privileges whilst it has told the people to tighten their belts.

“The size of government is too big and it must be printed down to an efficient size. The government must use fiscal means and discipline to reduce its costs. The central bank must use its monetary policy tools to gradually reduce inflation, interest rates, and ultimately, unemployment”, he said.